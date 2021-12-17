The Frisco Football Classic will see the Miami (OH) RedHawks play the North Texas Mean Green.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH)'s games this season have gone over 54 points six of 12 times.

So far this season, 54.5% of North Texas' games (6/11) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 54.

The two teams combine to score 57.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 51.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.

The RedHawks and their opponents have scored an average of 55 points per game in 2021, one more than Thursday's total.

The 54-point over/under for this game is seven points below the 61 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The RedHawks have been favored by 3 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The RedHawks score just 1.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Mean Green surrender (27.5).

Miami (OH) is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.5 points.

The RedHawks average 425.6 yards per game, 47.4 more yards than the 378.2 the Mean Green give up per contest.

Miami (OH) is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals over 378.2 yards.

This year, the RedHawks have 12 turnovers, six fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (18).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 3 points or more seven times this year and are 4-3 ATS in those matchups.

North Texas' games this season have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Mean Green average 28.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the RedHawks surrender (23.8).

North Texas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 23.8 points.

The Mean Green collect 67.6 more yards per game (440.4) than the RedHawks allow (372.8).

When North Texas amasses more than 372.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over one more time (16 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Season Stats