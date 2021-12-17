The Peach Bowl will feature a matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 57 points in nine of 13 chances this season.

Thursday's total is 17.9 points lower than the two team's combined 74.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 48.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Spartans games have an average total of 55 points this season, two fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 57-point total for this game is three points below the 60 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan State is 8-3-1 this season.

The Spartans are 4-2-1 ATS when favored by 2 points or more this season.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Spartans put up 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers allow (23.1).

Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.1 points.

The Spartans collect 82 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers give up per contest (349.2).

When Michigan State churns out over 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six fewer than the Panthers have forced (21).

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's 13 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.

Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Panthers average 43 points per game, 17.3 more than the Spartans surrender (25.7).

Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Panthers rack up 47 more yards per game (502.8) than the Spartans give up per contest (455.8).

Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 455.8 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats