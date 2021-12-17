Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- Pittsburgh's games have gone over 57 points in nine of 13 chances this season.
- Thursday's total is 17.9 points lower than the two team's combined 74.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 48.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Spartans games have an average total of 55 points this season, two fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 57-point total for this game is three points below the 60 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan State is 8-3-1 this season.
- The Spartans are 4-2-1 ATS when favored by 2 points or more this season.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Spartans put up 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers allow (23.1).
- Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.1 points.
- The Spartans collect 82 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers give up per contest (349.2).
- When Michigan State churns out over 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six fewer than the Panthers have forced (21).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's 13 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Panthers average 43 points per game, 17.3 more than the Spartans surrender (25.7).
- Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.
- The Panthers rack up 47 more yards per game (502.8) than the Spartans give up per contest (455.8).
- Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 455.8 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Pittsburgh
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
43
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
431.2
Avg. Total Yards
502.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
15
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
21