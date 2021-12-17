The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will feature a matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Odds for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

So far this season, 75% of West Virginia's games (9/12) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 44.5.

Tuesday's over/under is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 48 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Tuesday's total.

The 52.7 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 8.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Gophers are 3-3 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Golden Gophers average just 1.8 more points per game (26.1) than the Mountaineers surrender (24.3).

When Minnesota records more than 24.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers average only 10.6 more yards per game (360.3), than the Mountaineers give up per outing (349.7).

In games that Minnesota picks up more than 349.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (12).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

In West Virginia's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This year, the Mountaineers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

West Virginia has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this season (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers rack up 26.8 points per game, 8.5 more than the Golden Gophers surrender (18.3).

West Virginia is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.

The Mountaineers collect 98.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Golden Gophers give up (284.8).

West Virginia is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team totals over 284.8 yards.

This year the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (15).

Season Stats