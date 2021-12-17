Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC North opponents will do battle in Week 15 of the NFL season when the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) face the Chicago Bears (4-9).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in 10 of 13 games this season.
  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 13 games this season.
  • Monday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 44.3 points per game average.
  • The 51.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.1 more than the 44 total in this contest.
  • Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Minnesota's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Minnesota has hit the over in 61.5% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings average just 1.0 more point per game (26.5) than the Bears allow (25.5).
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Vikings collect 54.0 more yards per game (390.5) than the Bears allow per contest (336.5).
  • Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals more than 336.5 yards.
  • This year, the Vikings have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bears have forced 11.
  • Chicago has played 13 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Chicago has hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Bears average 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Vikings surrender (25.6).
  • Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.6 points.
  • The Bears rack up 79.0 fewer yards per game (302.5) than the Vikings give up per outing (381.5).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over 22 times this season, six more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (16).

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.
  • Chicago has gone over the total twice in six home games this year.
  • This season, Bears home games average 42.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).
  • On the road, Minnesota is 2-5 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • Away from home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in six of seven road games Minnesota has hit the over.
  • Vikings away games this season average 49.1 total points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).

