NFC North opponents will do battle in Week 15 of the NFL season when the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) face the Chicago Bears (4-9).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in 10 of 13 games this season.

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in five of 13 games this season.

Monday's total is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 44.3 points per game average.

The 51.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.1 more than the 44 total in this contest.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 5.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

In Minnesota's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Vikings have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota has hit the over in 61.5% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Vikings average just 1.0 more point per game (26.5) than the Bears allow (25.5).

When Minnesota puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Vikings collect 54.0 more yards per game (390.5) than the Bears allow per contest (336.5).

Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals more than 336.5 yards.

This year, the Vikings have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bears have forced 11.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has played 13 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bears have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread once.

Chicago has hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Bears average 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Vikings surrender (25.6).

Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.6 points.

The Bears rack up 79.0 fewer yards per game (302.5) than the Vikings give up per outing (381.5).

The Bears have turned the ball over 22 times this season, six more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (16).

Home and road insights

Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.

Chicago has gone over the total twice in six home games this year.

This season, Bears home games average 42.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (44).

On the road, Minnesota is 2-5 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

Away from home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in six of seven road games Minnesota has hit the over.

Vikings away games this season average 49.1 total points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).

