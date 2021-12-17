The Liberty Bowl will see the Mississippi State Bulldogs battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in four of 12 games this season.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 59.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.

Tuesday's total is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 60.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 57.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than Tuesday's total.

The 59.5 over/under in this game is 0.5 points above the 59 average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Bulldogs average just 1.2 fewer points per game (30.9) than the Red Raiders give up (32.1).

Mississippi State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.1 points.

The Bulldogs average 38.8 more yards per game (449.6) than the Red Raiders give up per matchup (410.8).

In games that Mississippi State churns out over 410.8 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Red Raiders have forced (12).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Red Raiders have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Texas Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Red Raiders put up 30 points per game, 4.7 more than the Bulldogs allow (25.3).

Texas Tech is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Red Raiders collect 77.2 more yards per game (408.3) than the Bulldogs give up (331.1).

When Texas Tech picks up over 331.1 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (15).

Season Stats