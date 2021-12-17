Publish date:
NC State vs. UCLA Holiday Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for NC State vs. UCLA
Over/Under Insights
- NC State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59.5 points in three of 11 games this season.
- UCLA's games have gone over 59.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 69.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.5 points per game, 13 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more 10 times and are 6-4 ATS in those contests.
- NC State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Wolf Pack score 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins give up (26.8).
- NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.8 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins allow per matchup (384.6).
- In games that NC State churns out over 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (19).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bruins have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- UCLA's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Bruins score 16.8 more points per game (36.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (19.7).
- UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team records more than 19.7 points.
- The Bruins collect 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (331.6).
- In games that UCLA amasses over 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- The Bruins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 15 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|UCLA
33.1
Avg. Points Scored
36.5
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
414.4
Avg. Total Yards
441.5
331.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
384.6
11
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
19