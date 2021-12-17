The Holiday Bowl will see the NC State Wolf Pack battle the UCLA Bruins.

Odds for NC State vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

UCLA's games have gone over 59.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 69.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.5 points per game, 13 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Bruins games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more 10 times and are 6-4 ATS in those contests.

NC State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Wolf Pack score 6.3 more points per game (33.1) than the Bruins give up (26.8).

NC State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.8 points.

The Wolf Pack average 29.8 more yards per game (414.4) than the Bruins allow per matchup (384.6).

In games that NC State churns out over 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (19).

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Bruins have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

UCLA's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Bruins score 16.8 more points per game (36.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (19.7).

UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team records more than 19.7 points.

The Bruins collect 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (331.6).

In games that UCLA amasses over 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Bruins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats