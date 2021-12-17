The Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature a matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.7, is 0.8 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.6 points more than the 55.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have scored an average of 66.7 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Thursday's total.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is nine points fewer than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in five chances).

North Carolina's games this year have hit the over seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Tar Heels score 36.4 points per game, 12.1 more than the Gamecocks allow per outing (24.3).

North Carolina is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.3 points.

The Tar Heels average 122.6 more yards per game (479.7) than the Gamecocks allow per outing (357.1).

North Carolina is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team picks up over 357.1 yards.

This year, the Tar Heels have 14 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (24).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in five chances).

South Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Gamecocks rack up 21.3 points per game, 10.3 fewer than the Tar Heels allow (31.6).

When South Carolina records more than 31.6 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Gamecocks rack up 86.3 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Tar Heels allow per outing (407.8).

When South Carolina totals more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 23 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Tar Heels have forced (15).

Season Stats