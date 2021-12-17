The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

In 45.5% of Oklahoma State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

Saturday's total is 20.4 points lower than the two team's combined 65.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 8.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.7 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Fighting Irish have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Fighting Irish put up 18.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Cowboys allow (16.8).

When Notre Dame puts up more than 16.8 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish collect 415.8 yards per game, 142.2 more yards than the 273.6 the Cowboys give up per matchup.

When Notre Dame picks up more than 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Cowboys have forced (18).

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Oklahoma State's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

This season the Cowboys average 12.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Fighting Irish surrender (18.3).

Oklahoma State is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team notches more than 18.3 points.

The Cowboys average 64.8 more yards per game (403.9) than the Fighting Irish give up per contest (339.1).

When Oklahoma State picks up more than 339.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cowboys have 19 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats