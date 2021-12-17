The Ohio State Buckeyes will meet the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

So far this season, 30% of Utah's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.

Saturday's total is 15 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.

The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24.5 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 66 .

The 66 over/under in this game is 13.6 points above the 52.4 average total in Utes games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 6.5 points or more 12 times this season and are 7-5 ATS in those games.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

This year, the Buckeyes rack up 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes surrender (20.6).

When Ohio State scores more than 20.6 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Buckeyes average 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes give up per outing (316.9).

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team amasses more than 316.9 yards.

This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has played 13 games, with four wins against the spread.

Utah's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Utes average 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.9).

When Utah puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Utes average 428.5 yards per game, 61.8 more yards than the 366.7 the Buckeyes allow.

In games that Utah amasses over 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats