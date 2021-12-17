Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.
- So far this season, 30% of Utah's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.
- Saturday's total is 15 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.
- The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 24.5 fewer than the 66 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 1.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 66 .
- The 66 over/under in this game is 13.6 points above the 52.4 average total in Utes games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 6.5 points or more 12 times this season and are 7-5 ATS in those games.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
- This year, the Buckeyes rack up 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes surrender (20.6).
- When Ohio State scores more than 20.6 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Buckeyes average 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes give up per outing (316.9).
- Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team amasses more than 316.9 yards.
- This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has played 13 games, with four wins against the spread.
- Utah's games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Utes average 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes surrender (20.9).
- When Utah puts up more than 20.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Utes average 428.5 yards per game, 61.8 more yards than the 366.7 the Buckeyes allow.
- In games that Utah amasses over 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Utah
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
551.1
Avg. Total Yards
428.5
366.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.9
9
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
14