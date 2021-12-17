Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Oregon Alamo Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 41.7% of Oregon's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 61.5.
- Wednesday's total is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 69.8 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 10.7 points above the 50.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Sooners games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- This season, the Sooners have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Sooners average 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks allow (25.5).
- When Oklahoma records more than 25.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Sooners collect 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks allow per contest (370.5).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team picks up more than 370.5 yards.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over 13 times this season, nine fewer than the Ducks have forced (22).
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ducks have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Oregon's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
- This season the Ducks rack up 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners give up (25.3).
- Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.
- The Ducks collect 37.8 more yards per game (418) than the Sooners allow per matchup (380.2).
- When Oregon picks up over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Ducks have 13 giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 23 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Oregon
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.4
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
418
380.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
370.5
13
Giveaways
13
23
Takeaways
22