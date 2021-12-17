The Oklahoma Sooners will meet the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 41.7% of Oregon's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 61.5.

Wednesday's total is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 69.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 10.7 points above the 50.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Sooners have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Sooners average 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks allow (25.5).

When Oklahoma records more than 25.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Sooners collect 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks allow per contest (370.5).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team picks up more than 370.5 yards.

The Sooners have turned the ball over 13 times this season, nine fewer than the Ducks have forced (22).

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Ducks have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This season the Ducks rack up 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners give up (25.3).

Oregon is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.

The Ducks collect 37.8 more yards per game (418) than the Sooners allow per matchup (380.2).

When Oregon picks up over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ducks have 13 giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats