The LA Bowl will see the Oregon State Beavers play the Utah State Aggies.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 67.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

In 23.1% of Utah State's games this season (3/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 67.5.

The two teams combine to average 66 points per game, 1.5 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.2 points per game, 16.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Beavers games have an average total of 59.9 points this season, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 67.5 over/under in this game is 7.8 points above the 59.7 average total in Aggies games this season.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Beavers are 3-1 ATS when favored by 7.5 points or more this season.

Oregon State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Beavers score 32.8 points per game, 7.5 more than the Aggies give up per outing (25.3).

Oregon State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Beavers rack up 39.6 more yards per game (430.5) than the Aggies give up per matchup (390.9).

Oregon State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up more than 390.9 yards.

The Beavers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 19 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has nine wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in four chances).

Utah State's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Aggies put up 7.3 more points per game (33.2) than the Beavers give up (25.9).

Utah State is 9-1 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team records more than 25.9 points.

The Aggies rack up 63.7 more yards per game (451.5) than the Beavers allow (387.8).

Utah State is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses more than 387.8 yards.

This season the Aggies have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Beavers' takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats