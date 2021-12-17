Publish date:
Penn State vs. Arkansas Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 40.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.7 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number five points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 8.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).
- The Nittany Lions rack up just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks give up (24).
- Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24 points.
- The Nittany Lions average only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7), than the Razorbacks give up per contest (371.3).
- When Penn State picks up more than 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (14).
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- This year, the Razorbacks have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Arkansas' games this season have gone over the point total seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- The Razorbacks put up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.8).
- Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team scores more than 16.8 points.
- The Razorbacks rack up 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions allow per contest (344).
- Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team piles up more than 344 yards.
- This year the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Arkansas
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24
381.7
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
344
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
13
Giveaways
9
19
Takeaways
14