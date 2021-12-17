The Penn State Nittany Lions will play the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Penn State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 40.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.7 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

Nittany Lions games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number five points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 8.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Nittany Lions have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

The Nittany Lions rack up just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks give up (24).

Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24 points.

The Nittany Lions average only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7), than the Razorbacks give up per contest (371.3).

When Penn State picks up more than 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Nittany Lions have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Razorbacks have takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This year, the Razorbacks have an ATS record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Arkansas' games this season have gone over the point total seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Razorbacks put up 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.8).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team scores more than 16.8 points.

The Razorbacks rack up 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions allow per contest (344).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team piles up more than 344 yards.

This year the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats