December 17, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) will battle the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over 46 points in eight of 13 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 1.9 points higher than the combined 44.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 4.4 points lower than the 50.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 1.2 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In San Francisco's 13 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • The 49ers score 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per matchup the Falcons allow.
  • When San Francisco puts up more than 27.2 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The 49ers collect just 0.2 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Falcons give up per matchup (364.5).
  • When San Francisco amasses more than 364.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (15) this season.
  • Atlanta has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
  • The Falcons rack up 4.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the 49ers surrender (23.2).
  • When Atlanta scores more than 23.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Falcons collect just 9.0 fewer yards per game (316.4) than the 49ers give up (325.4).
  • When Atlanta churns out more than 325.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, San Francisco has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • In six home games this year, San Francisco has hit the over four times.
  • This season, 49ers home games average 48.3 points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46).
  • This season away from home, Atlanta is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • Atlanta has hit the over in four of seven road games this year.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (46).

