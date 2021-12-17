The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) will battle the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) in Week 15 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.

Atlanta's games have gone over 46 points in eight of 13 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 1.9 points higher than the combined 44.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 4.4 points lower than the 50.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.2 points per game in 2021, 1.2 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

In San Francisco's 13 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The 49ers score 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per matchup the Falcons allow.

When San Francisco puts up more than 27.2 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The 49ers collect just 0.2 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Falcons give up per matchup (364.5).

When San Francisco amasses more than 364.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Falcons rack up 4.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the 49ers surrender (23.2).

When Atlanta scores more than 23.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Falcons collect just 9.0 fewer yards per game (316.4) than the 49ers give up (325.4).

When Atlanta churns out more than 325.4 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, San Francisco has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

In six home games this year, San Francisco has hit the over four times.

This season, 49ers home games average 48.3 points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (46).

This season away from home, Atlanta is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Atlanta has hit the over in four of seven road games this year.

This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (46).

