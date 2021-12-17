Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) will try to extend their four-game winning run in a Week 15 clash with the New Orleans Saints (6-7).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.
  • In 38.5% of New Orleans' games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 54.9 points per game average.
  • The 44.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.9, 4.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 10.5 points or more five times this season and are 5-0 ATS in those contests.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • The Buccaneers score 9.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Saints surrender (21.9).
  • When Tampa Bay puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers collect 410.2 yards per game, 70.7 more yards than the 339.5 the Saints allow per outing.
  • Tampa Bay is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team totals over 339.5 yards.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (17).
  • New Orleans is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Saints put up just 0.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Buccaneers give up (22.8).
  • When New Orleans puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Saints average 23.6 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Buccaneers give up (343.0).
  • New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team piles up over 343.0 yards.
  • The Saints have 16 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 5-1 against the spread, and 6-0 overall, at home.
  • The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (4-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, in six games at home, Tampa Bay has gone over the total four times.
  • Buccaneers home games this season average 50.3 total points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • This year away from home, New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This season, in three of seven road games New Orleans has gone over the total.
  • This season, Saints away games average 43.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

