The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) will try to extend their four-game winning run in a Week 15 clash with the New Orleans Saints (6-7).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.

In 38.5% of New Orleans' games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

Sunday's over/under is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 54.9 points per game average.

The 44.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.9, 4.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

In 2021, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 10.5 points or more five times this season and are 5-0 ATS in those contests.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Buccaneers score 9.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Saints surrender (21.9).

When Tampa Bay puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Buccaneers collect 410.2 yards per game, 70.7 more yards than the 339.5 the Saints allow per outing.

Tampa Bay is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team totals over 339.5 yards.

This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Saints have takeaways (17).

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Saints put up just 0.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Buccaneers give up (22.8).

When New Orleans puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Saints average 23.6 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Buccaneers give up (343.0).

New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team piles up over 343.0 yards.

The Saints have 16 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 5-1 against the spread, and 6-0 overall, at home.

The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (4-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in six games at home, Tampa Bay has gone over the total four times.

Buccaneers home games this season average 50.3 total points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

This year away from home, New Orleans is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season, in three of seven road games New Orleans has gone over the total.

This season, Saints away games average 43.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

