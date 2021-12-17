Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Titans (9-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) will clash in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

Odds for Titans vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in nine of 13 games this season.
  • In 61.5% of Pittsburgh's games this season (8/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.8, is 2.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 4.1 points lower than the 47.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2021, 6.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Tennessee has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Titans have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • The Titans rack up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per matchup the Steelers allow.
  • Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.8 points.
  • The Titans rack up 347.2 yards per game, 24.1 fewer yards than the 371.3 the Steelers give up per outing.
  • In games that Tennessee picks up more than 371.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 21 times, eight more than the Steelers' takeaways (13).
  • Pittsburgh is 5-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Steelers are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • This season the Steelers put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Titans surrender (22.3).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.
  • The Steelers average just 12.6 fewer yards per game (329.0) than the Titans give up per contest (341.6).
  • When Pittsburgh picks up more than 341.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-2-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times, three fewer times than the Titans have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 4-2-1 overall.
  • The Steelers are winless ATS (0-5) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • In three of seven games at home this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Steelers home games this season is 42.1 points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (43).
  • In away games, Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.
  • Away from home, the Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 1.5-point favorites or more.
  • In six road games this season, Tennessee has hit the over five times.
  • This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

