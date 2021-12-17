The Tennessee Titans (9-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) will clash in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in nine of 13 games this season.

In 61.5% of Pittsburgh's games this season (8/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.8, is 2.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.1 points lower than the 47.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2021, 6.1 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Titans have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Titans rack up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per matchup the Steelers allow.

Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.8 points.

The Titans rack up 347.2 yards per game, 24.1 fewer yards than the 371.3 the Steelers give up per outing.

In games that Tennessee picks up more than 371.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 21 times, eight more than the Steelers' takeaways (13).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh is 5-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Steelers are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This season the Steelers put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Titans surrender (22.3).

Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.

The Steelers average just 12.6 fewer yards per game (329.0) than the Titans give up per contest (341.6).

When Pittsburgh picks up more than 341.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-2-1 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times, three fewer times than the Titans have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread and is 4-2-1 overall.

The Steelers are winless ATS (0-5) as 1.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

In three of seven games at home this season, Pittsburgh has gone over the total.

The average total in Steelers home games this season is 42.1 points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (43).

In away games, Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.

Away from home, the Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 1.5-point favorites or more.

In six road games this season, Tennessee has hit the over five times.

This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.