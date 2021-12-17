The Music City Bowl will see the Tennessee Volunteers meet the Purdue Boilermakers.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 66.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 48 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Volunteers games have an average total of 62 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 63.5 total in this game is 10.6 points above the 52.9 average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-7-0 this year.

This season, the Volunteers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities (nine times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Volunteers rack up 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (20.5).

When Tennessee puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Volunteers average 458.9 yards per game, 117.3 more yards than the 341.6 the Boilermakers allow per contest.

In games that Tennessee piles up over 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Volunteers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 16 takeaways .

Purdue Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Purdue is 7-5-0 this season.

The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Purdue's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Boilermakers rack up per game (27.5) than the Volunteers give up (27.5).

Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 27.5 points.

The Boilermakers average only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers give up per matchup (404.6).

Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 404.6 yards.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats