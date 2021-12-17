Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 66.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 48 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Volunteers games have an average total of 62 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 63.5 total in this game is 10.6 points above the 52.9 average total in Boilermakers games this season.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-7-0 this year.
- This season, the Volunteers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities (nine times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Volunteers rack up 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (20.5).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Volunteers average 458.9 yards per game, 117.3 more yards than the 341.6 the Boilermakers allow per contest.
- In games that Tennessee piles up over 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Volunteers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 16 takeaways .
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Purdue is 7-5-0 this season.
- The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Purdue's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Boilermakers rack up per game (27.5) than the Volunteers give up (27.5).
- Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 27.5 points.
- The Boilermakers average only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers give up per matchup (404.6).
- Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 404.6 yards.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Volunteers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Purdue
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
458.9
Avg. Total Yards
423.9
404.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
341.6
12
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
16