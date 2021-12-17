The Gator Bowl will see the Texas A&M Aggies meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 58 points or more only one time this season.

So far this season, 50% of Wake Forest's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 58.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.5, is 12.5 points greater than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.8 points greater than the 46.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 6.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Aggies have an against the spread record of 5-4 in their nine games when favored by 5 points or more so far this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

The Aggies put up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per outing the Demon Deacons surrender.

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.3 points.

The Aggies average 391.5 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Demon Deacons allow per matchup.

In games that Texas A&M picks up more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Wake Forest has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this season (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Demon Deacons score 41.2 points per game, 25.3 more than the Aggies surrender (15.9).

Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team records more than 15.9 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 469.2 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 327.5 the Aggies allow.

When Wake Forest amasses more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).

