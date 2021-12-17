Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 58 points or more only one time this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Wake Forest's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 58.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.5, is 12.5 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 11.8 points greater than the 46.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 6.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have an against the spread record of 5-4 in their nine games when favored by 5 points or more so far this season.
- Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
- The Aggies put up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per outing the Demon Deacons surrender.
- Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.3 points.
- The Aggies average 391.5 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Demon Deacons allow per matchup.
- In games that Texas A&M picks up more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Wake Forest has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this season (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Demon Deacons score 41.2 points per game, 25.3 more than the Aggies surrender (15.9).
- Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team records more than 15.9 points.
- The Demon Deacons rack up 469.2 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 327.5 the Aggies allow.
- When Wake Forest amasses more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Wake Forest
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.2
15.9
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
391.5
Avg. Total Yards
469.2
327.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
424.2
16
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
27