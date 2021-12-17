Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Gator Bowl will see the Texas A&M Aggies meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 58 points or more only one time this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Wake Forest's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 58.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.5, is 12.5 points greater than Friday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 11.8 points greater than the 46.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Aggies and their opponents score an average of 51.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than Friday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 6.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Texas A&M has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Aggies have an against the spread record of 5-4 in their nine games when favored by 5 points or more so far this season.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Aggies put up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 30.3 per outing the Demon Deacons surrender.
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.3 points.
  • The Aggies average 391.5 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Demon Deacons allow per matchup.
  • In games that Texas A&M picks up more than 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
  • Wake Forest is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Wake Forest has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this season (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Demon Deacons score 41.2 points per game, 25.3 more than the Aggies surrender (15.9).
  • Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall when the team records more than 15.9 points.
  • The Demon Deacons rack up 469.2 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 327.5 the Aggies allow.
  • When Wake Forest amasses more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsWake Forest

29.3

Avg. Points Scored

41.2

15.9

Avg. Points Allowed

30.3

391.5

Avg. Total Yards

469.2

327.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

424.2

16

Giveaways

20

15

Takeaways

27