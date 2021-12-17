Publish date:
Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee Bahamas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- In 54.5% of Middle Tennessee's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 49.5.
- The two teams combine to average 64 points per game, 14.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rockets games this season is 55.0, 5.5 points above Friday's over/under of 49.5.
- The 56.1 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 6.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Toledo is 7-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Rockets have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- Toledo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Rockets put up 34.2 points per game, 8.4 more than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (25.8).
- When Toledo scores more than 25.8 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Rockets collect 68.4 more yards per game (435.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (367.4).
- Toledo is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 367.4 yards.
- This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, 26 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (31).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Middle Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 10 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.
- Middle Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- This season the Blue Raiders score 8.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Rockets allow (21.0).
- When Middle Tennessee records more than 21.0 points, it is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Blue Raiders collect 355.9 yards per game, just 13.6 more than the 342.3 the Rockets allow.
- Middle Tennessee is 3-3-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up over 342.3 yards.
- This year the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Rockets' takeaways (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Middle Tennessee
34.2
Avg. Points Scored
29.8
21.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.8
435.8
Avg. Total Yards
355.9
342.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.4
5
Giveaways
20
17
Takeaways
31