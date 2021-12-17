The Bahamas Bowl will see the Toledo Rockets play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Odds for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

In 54.5% of Middle Tennessee's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 49.5.

The two teams combine to average 64 points per game, 14.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 55.0, 5.5 points above Friday's over/under of 49.5.

The 56.1 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 6.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Toledo is 7-4-0 this year.

This season, the Rockets have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Toledo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Rockets put up 34.2 points per game, 8.4 more than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (25.8).

When Toledo scores more than 25.8 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Rockets collect 68.4 more yards per game (435.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (367.4).

Toledo is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up more than 367.4 yards.

This year, the Rockets have five turnovers, 26 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (31).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 10 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Blue Raiders score 8.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Rockets allow (21.0).

When Middle Tennessee records more than 21.0 points, it is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders collect 355.9 yards per game, just 13.6 more than the 342.3 the Rockets allow.

Middle Tennessee is 3-3-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up over 342.3 yards.

This year the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Rockets' takeaways (17).

Season Stats