The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will battle the Old Dominion Monarchs in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in seven of 11 games (63.6%) this season.

In 50% of Old Dominion's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 55 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 56 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Monday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Monarchs have averaged a total of 54.5 points, two more than the set total in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

Tulsa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 72.7% of its opportunities (eight times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Golden Hurricane rack up just 1.5 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Monarchs allow (27.6).

Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.6 points.

The Golden Hurricane collect 61.3 more yards per game (434.1) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (372.8).

When Tulsa totals over 372.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over seven more times (23 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Monarchs have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in five chances).

Old Dominion has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Monarchs score 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.4 the Golden Hurricane allow.

When Old Dominion scores more than 27.4 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Monarchs rack up only 5.1 more yards per game (385.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow (380.3).

In games that Old Dominion piles up more than 380.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over 21 times, five more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (16).

