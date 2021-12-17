The Frisco Bowl will see the UTSA Roadrunners play the San Diego State Aztecs.

Odds for UTSA vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

UTSA has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in five of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 14.8 points above Tuesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 6.4 points greater than the 43.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 59.9, 10.4 points more than Tuesday's over/under of 49.5.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Aztecs games this season is 5.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have an ATS record of 5-4 in their nine games as a favorite of 2 points or more so far this season.

UTSA has gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Roadrunners score 18.3 more points per game (37.8) than the Aztecs surrender (19.5).

When UTSA puts up more than 19.5 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Roadrunners average 442.9 yards per game, 123.4 more yards than the 319.5 the Aztecs give up per matchup.

In games that UTSA piles up more than 319.5 yards, the team is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Roadrunners have 12 giveaways this season, while the Aztecs have 21 takeaways .

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In San Diego State's 13 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Aztecs have been installed as underdogs by a 2-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

San Diego State's games this season have hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Aztecs put up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.6 the Roadrunners surrender.

San Diego State is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team puts up more than 23.6 points.

The Aztecs average 29.7 fewer yards per game (333.4) than the Roadrunners allow (363.1).

In games that San Diego State amasses more than 363.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Aztecs have 14 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (26).

Season Stats