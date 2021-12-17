Publish date:
Virginia vs. SMU Fenway Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia's games this season have gone over 71 points four of 10 times.
- So far this season, 45.5% of SMU's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 71.
- Wednesday's total is two points lower than the two team's combined 73 points per game average.
- The 60.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 71 total in this contest.
- The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.8, 5.2 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 71 .
- The 71 over/under in this game is 5.3 points higher than the 65.7 average total in Mustangs games this season.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Cavaliers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2 points or more this season.
- Virginia's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Cavaliers average 34.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Mustangs give up per contest (28.4).
- Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.
- The Cavaliers average 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs give up per matchup (414.6).
- Virginia is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team churns out more than 414.6 yards.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (15).
SMU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, SMU is 5-6-0 this season.
- This season, the Mustangs have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Mustangs rack up 6.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Cavaliers allow (31.8).
- When SMU records more than 31.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Mustangs collect just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers allow (466).
- When SMU amasses more than 466 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This season the Mustangs have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|SMU
34.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.4
31.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.4
514.2
Avg. Total Yards
465.9
466
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
414.6
18
Giveaways
18
14
Takeaways
15