The Virginia Cavaliers will meet the SMU Mustangs in the Fenway Bowl.

Odds for Virginia vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Virginia's games this season have gone over 71 points four of 10 times.

So far this season, 45.5% of SMU's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 71.

Wednesday's total is two points lower than the two team's combined 73 points per game average.

The 60.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 71 total in this contest.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.8, 5.2 points fewer than Wednesday's total of 71 .

The 71 over/under in this game is 5.3 points higher than the 65.7 average total in Mustangs games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Cavaliers are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2 points or more this season.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Cavaliers average 34.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Mustangs give up per contest (28.4).

Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.4 points.

The Cavaliers average 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs give up per matchup (414.6).

Virginia is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team churns out more than 414.6 yards.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (15).

SMU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, SMU is 5-6-0 this season.

This season, the Mustangs have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Mustangs rack up 6.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Cavaliers allow (31.8).

When SMU records more than 31.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Mustangs collect just 0.1 fewer yards per game (465.9) than the Cavaliers allow (466).

When SMU amasses more than 466 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This season the Mustangs have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (14).

Season Stats