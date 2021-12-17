The Western Michigan Broncos will meet the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

In 58.3% of Nevada's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 56.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.5, is 11 points greater than Monday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.5 points greater than the 53 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 61.3 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 0.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Broncos are 3-4-1 ATS when favored by 6 points or more this season.

Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Broncos put up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack give up (24.4).

Western Michigan is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.4 points.

The Broncos average 66 more yards per game (463.8) than the Wolf Pack give up per outing (397.8).

In games that Western Michigan amasses more than 397.8 yards, the team is 4-4-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Broncos have 15 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (26).

Nevada Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nevada is 8-4-0 this season.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on eight of 12 set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Wolf Pack score 8.1 more points per game (36.7) than the Broncos allow (28.6).

When Nevada puts up more than 28.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack average 101.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Broncos give up per contest (338.3).

Nevada is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team churns out over 338.3 yards.

The Wolf Pack have nine giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats