The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in six of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 80% of Arizona State's games (8/10) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 42.

The two teams combine to average 55.5 points per game, 13.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 37.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 42-point total for this game is 10.5 points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Sun Devils games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Badgers have been favored by 7 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

Wisconsin has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Badgers rack up 4.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Sun Devils surrender (20.9).

When Wisconsin scores more than 20.9 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Badgers collect 377.2 yards per game, 48 more yards than the 329.2 the Sun Devils allow per matchup.

When Wisconsin totals over 329.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 22 times this season, three more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (19).

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

Arizona State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Sun Devils score 29.7 points per game, 13.3 more than the Badgers give up (16.4).

Arizona State is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team puts up more than 16.4 points.

The Sun Devils collect 401.3 yards per game, 160.5 more yards than the 240.8 the Badgers give up.

Arizona State is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team churns out over 240.8 yards.

This year the Sun Devils have 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (22).

Season Stats