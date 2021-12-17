The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl will see the Wyoming Cowboys battle the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Odds for Wyoming vs. Kent State

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Kent State's games have gone over 58.5 points in eight of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.8, is 2.7 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 57.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

Cowboys games have an average total of 47.5 points this season, 11 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Flashes have averaged a total of 68.2 points, 9.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wyoming is 4-6-1 this season.

This season, the Cowboys have just one against the spread win in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys score 11.9 fewer points per game (23.2) than the Golden Flashes allow (35.1).

When Wyoming records more than 35.1 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 106 fewer yards per game (360.8) than the Golden Flashes give up per contest (466.8).

When Wyoming amasses over 466.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (24).

Kent State Stats and Trends

In Kent State's 13 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more in four chances.

Kent State has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Golden Flashes rack up 10.1 more points per game (32.6) than the Cowboys allow (22.5).

Kent State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team records more than 22.5 points.

The Golden Flashes collect 134.1 more yards per game (480.8) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (346.7).

In games that Kent State picks up over 346.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

This season the Golden Flashes have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

Season Stats