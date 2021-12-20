The Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) and Cleveland Browns (7-6) will face each other in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

Odds for Raiders vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 10 of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 53.8% of Cleveland's games (7/13) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 41.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.2, is 1.7 points above Monday's over/under.

The 49.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 8.4 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.5, 7.0 points above Monday's total of 41.5.

In 2021, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 5.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Raiders have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Raiders score just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns give up (22.2).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.

The Raiders average 51.3 more yards per game (372.5) than the Browns give up per outing (321.2).

Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 321.2 yards.

The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's 13 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Browns have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Browns average 21.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders surrender (27.7).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.7 points.

The Browns average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Raiders give up per outing (356.6).

In games that Cleveland totals more than 356.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 5-2 overall.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Browns have one win ATS (1-5).

Cleveland has gone over the total in three of seven games at home this year.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.5 points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Las Vegas is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, in away games.

The Raiders are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more on the road.

Las Vegas has hit the over in three of six away games this season.

This season, Raiders away games average 48.2 points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

