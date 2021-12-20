Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) and Cleveland Browns (7-6) will face each other in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

Odds for Raiders vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 10 of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 53.8% of Cleveland's games (7/13) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 41.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.2, is 1.7 points above Monday's over/under.
  • The 49.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 8.4 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.5, 7.0 points above Monday's total of 41.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 5.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Las Vegas is 5-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Raiders have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Raiders score just 0.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Browns give up (22.2).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.
  • The Raiders average 51.3 more yards per game (372.5) than the Browns give up per outing (321.2).
  • Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 321.2 yards.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (16) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with the Browns.
  • In Cleveland's 13 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Browns have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • The Browns average 21.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Raiders surrender (27.7).
  • Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.7 points.
  • The Browns average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (349.2) than the Raiders give up per outing (356.6).
  • In games that Cleveland totals more than 356.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Raiders have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 5-2 overall.
  • At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Browns have one win ATS (1-5).
  • Cleveland has gone over the total in three of seven games at home this year.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.5 points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • Las Vegas is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, in away games.
  • The Raiders are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • Las Vegas has hit the over in three of six away games this season.
  • This season, Raiders away games average 48.2 points, 6.7 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

