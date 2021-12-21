Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West rivals will do battle in Week 15 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) face the Seattle Seahawks (5-8).

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.
  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of 13 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 3.8 points more than the 42.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.2 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 1.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Los Angeles' 13 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Rams have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • The Rams score 28.2 points per game, 8.0 more than the Seahawks allow per contest (20.2).
  • Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.2 points.
  • The Rams rack up just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5), than the Seahawks allow per outing (394.9).
  • In games that Los Angeles churns out more than 394.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (13).
  • Seattle has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 13 opportunities (30.8%).
  • The Seahawks average 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 the Rams allow.
  • When Seattle scores more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks rack up 36.9 fewer yards per game (310.2) than the Rams give up (347.1).
  • Seattle is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 347.1 yards.
  • This year the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Rams have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-2).
  • This season, in six home games, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.2 points, 4.7 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • This year in away games, Seattle is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • On the road, the Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in seven road games, Seattle has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 47.7 points, 1.2 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

