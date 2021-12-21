NFC West rivals will do battle in Week 15 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) face the Seattle Seahawks (5-8).

Odds for Rams vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.1 points per game, 2.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.8 points more than the 42.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.2 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 1.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 13 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Rams have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Rams score 28.2 points per game, 8.0 more than the Seahawks allow per contest (20.2).

Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.2 points.

The Rams rack up just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5), than the Seahawks allow per outing (394.9).

In games that Los Angeles churns out more than 394.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (13).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 13 opportunities (30.8%).

The Seahawks average 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.5 the Rams allow.

When Seattle scores more than 22.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Seahawks rack up 36.9 fewer yards per game (310.2) than the Rams give up (347.1).

Seattle is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 347.1 yards.

This year the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Rams have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.

At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-2).

This season, in six home games, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 51.2 points, 4.7 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

This year in away games, Seattle is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

On the road, the Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point underdogs or more.

This season, in seven road games, Seattle has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 47.7 points, 1.2 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

