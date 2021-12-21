Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) face an NFC North matchup in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears (4-9).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 38.5% of Chicago's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 44.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51.1 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Vikings games this season is 49.3, 2.8 points above Monday's total of 46.5.
  • The 43.3 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Minnesota's 13 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).
  • This year, the Vikings put up just 1.0 more point per game (26.5) than the Bears allow (25.5).
  • Minnesota is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall this season when the team records more than 25.5 points.
  • The Vikings rack up 390.5 yards per game, 54.0 more yards than the 336.5 the Bears allow per outing.
  • When Minnesota churns out over 336.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This year, the Vikings have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bears have forced 11.
  • Against the spread, Chicago is 4-9-0 this year.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 7 points or more six times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Bears put up 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Vikings give up (25.6).
  • When Chicago puts up more than 25.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Bears average 79.0 fewer yards per game (302.5) than the Vikings allow (381.5).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over 22 times this season, six more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (16).

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.
  • Chicago has gone over the total twice in six home games this season.
  • This season, Bears home games average 42.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • Minnesota is 4-3 against the spread, and 2-5 overall, in away games.
  • On the road, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 7-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in six of seven road games Minnesota has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.1 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.