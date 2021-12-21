The Minnesota Vikings (6-7) face an NFC North matchup in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears (4-9).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 38.5% of Chicago's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 46.5.

The two teams combine to score 44.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.1 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Vikings games this season is 49.3, 2.8 points above Monday's total of 46.5.

The 43.3 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

In Minnesota's 13 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Vikings have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

This year, the Vikings put up just 1.0 more point per game (26.5) than the Bears allow (25.5).

Minnesota is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall this season when the team records more than 25.5 points.

The Vikings rack up 390.5 yards per game, 54.0 more yards than the 336.5 the Bears allow per outing.

When Minnesota churns out over 336.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Vikings have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Bears have forced 11.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 4-9-0 this year.

The Bears have been underdogs by 7 points or more six times this year and covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Bears put up 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Vikings give up (25.6).

When Chicago puts up more than 25.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Bears average 79.0 fewer yards per game (302.5) than the Vikings allow (381.5).

The Bears have turned the ball over 22 times this season, six more turnovers than the Vikings have forced (16).

Home and road insights

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.

Chicago has gone over the total twice in six home games this season.

This season, Bears home games average 42.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Minnesota is 4-3 against the spread, and 2-5 overall, in away games.

On the road, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 7-point favorites or more.

This year, in six of seven road games Minnesota has gone over the total.

The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.1 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

