The Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) and Washington Football Team (6-7) will battle in a Week 15 NFL clash of NFC East foes.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in nine of 13 games this season.

Washington's games have gone over 40 points in eight of 13 chances this season.

Tuesday's total is 6.4 points lower than the two team's combined 46.4 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.3 points per game, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2021, 8.0 more than Tuesday's total.

The 40-point total for this game is 6.7 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Eagles average just 1.0 more point per game (25.9) than the Football Team give up (24.9).

Philadelphia is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.9 points.

The Eagles average 356.2 yards per game, just 3.5 more than the 352.7 the Football Team allow per contest.

Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses over 352.7 yards.

The Eagles have 13 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 14 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has five wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Washington's games this season have gone over the point total in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Football Team average 20.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Eagles allow.

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.

The Football Team rack up 336.2 yards per game, only 0.3 fewer than the 336.5 the Eagles give up.

Washington is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 336.5 yards.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (13).

Home and road insights

Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.

In five games at home this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total three times.

This season, Eagles home games average 49.4 points, 9.4 more than this outing's over/under (40).

Washington is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, away from home.

In three of six road games this season, Washington has hit the over.

This season, Football Team away games average 46.3 points, 6.3 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

Powered by Data Skrive.