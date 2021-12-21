Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 15 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) and Washington Football Team (6-7) will battle in a Week 15 NFL clash of NFC East foes.

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in nine of 13 games this season.
  • Washington's games have gone over 40 points in eight of 13 chances this season.
  • Tuesday's total is 6.4 points lower than the two team's combined 46.4 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.3 points per game, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2021, 8.0 more than Tuesday's total.
  • The 40-point total for this game is 6.7 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.
  • Philadelphia has played 13 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Eagles average just 1.0 more point per game (25.9) than the Football Team give up (24.9).
  • Philadelphia is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.9 points.
  • The Eagles average 356.2 yards per game, just 3.5 more than the 352.7 the Football Team allow per contest.
  • Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team amasses over 352.7 yards.
  • The Eagles have 13 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 14 takeaways.
  • Washington has five wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • The Football Team have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Washington's games this season have gone over the point total in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team average 20.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the Eagles allow.
  • Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.4 points.
  • The Football Team rack up 336.2 yards per game, only 0.3 fewer than the 336.5 the Eagles give up.
  • Washington is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up over 336.5 yards.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.
  • In five games at home this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Eagles home games average 49.4 points, 9.4 more than this outing's over/under (40).
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, away from home.
  • In three of six road games this season, Washington has hit the over.
  • This season, Football Team away games average 46.3 points, 6.3 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

