The San Diego State Aztecs will battle the UTSA Roadrunners in the Frisco Bowl.

Odds for San Diego State vs. UTSA

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in five of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 69.2% of UTSA's games (9/13) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 49.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 15.3 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.9 points more than the 43.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Aztecs games have an average total of 44.1 points this season, 4.9 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Roadrunners have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 10.9 more than the set total in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has played 13 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Aztecs have just two against the spread wins in eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Aztecs average just 2.9 more points per game (26.5) than the Roadrunners surrender (23.6).

San Diego State is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.6 points.

The Aztecs rack up 29.7 fewer yards per game (333.4), than the Roadrunners allow per contest (363.1).

In games that San Diego State amasses more than 363.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Aztecs have 14 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 26 takeaways .

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has nine wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and are 4-0 ATS in those matchups.

UTSA's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Roadrunners average 37.8 points per game, 18.3 more than the Aztecs give up (19.5).

UTSA is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team puts up more than 19.5 points.

The Roadrunners collect 123.4 more yards per game (442.9) than the Aztecs give up per contest (319.5).

In games that UTSA picks up more than 319.5 yards, the team is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over 12 times, nine fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (21).

Season Stats