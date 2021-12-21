The Wyoming Cowboys will play the Kent State Golden Flashes in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Odds for Wyoming vs. Kent State

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming and its opponents have scored at least 60.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.

So far this season, 61.5% of Kent State's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 60.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.8, is 4.7 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 57.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.9 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 47.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than Tuesday's total.

The 68.2 PPG average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wyoming is 4-6-1 this year.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Wyoming's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Cowboys rack up 11.9 fewer points per game (23.2) than the Golden Flashes give up (35.1).

Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 35.1 points.

The Cowboys average 106.0 fewer yards per game (360.8), than the Golden Flashes allow per matchup (466.8).

Wyoming is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 466.8 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (24).

Kent State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kent State is 6-7-0 this season.

This year, the Golden Flashes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more (in four chances).

Kent State's games this year have hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Golden Flashes put up 32.6 points per game, 10.1 more than the Cowboys surrender (22.5).

When Kent State puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Golden Flashes average 480.8 yards per game, 134.1 more yards than the 346.7 the Cowboys give up.

Kent State is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team churns out more than 346.7 yards.

This year the Golden Flashes have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

