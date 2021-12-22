The Cotton Bowl will see the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 58 points nine of 12 times.

In 38.5% of Cincinnati's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 58.

The two teams combine to score 81.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 36.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.7 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bearcats have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Crimson Tide have an against the spread record of 6-5 in their 11 games when favored by 13.5 points or more so far this season.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Crimson Tide average 42.5 points per game, 26.4 more than the Bearcats allow per contest (16.1).

Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 190.1 more yards per game (495) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (304.9).

When Alabama amasses over 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 32 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

In Cincinnati's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

Cincinnati has gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Bearcats average 39.2 points per game, 19.0 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.2).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when the team puts up more than 20.2 points.

The Bearcats average 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide give up.

Cincinnati is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when the team churns out more than 305.1 yards.

This year the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats