Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama's games this season have gone over 58 points nine of 12 times.
- In 38.5% of Cincinnati's games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 58.
- The two teams combine to score 81.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 36.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.7 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 62.3 points per game in 2021, 4.3 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bearcats have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Crimson Tide have an against the spread record of 6-5 in their 11 games when favored by 13.5 points or more so far this season.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Crimson Tide average 42.5 points per game, 26.4 more than the Bearcats allow per contest (16.1).
- Alabama is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 190.1 more yards per game (495) than the Bearcats give up per matchup (304.9).
- When Alabama amasses over 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 32 takeaways .
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- In Cincinnati's 13 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- Cincinnati has gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).
- The Bearcats average 39.2 points per game, 19.0 more than the Crimson Tide surrender (20.2).
- Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when the team puts up more than 20.2 points.
- The Bearcats average 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide give up.
- Cincinnati is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall when the team churns out more than 305.1 yards.
- This year the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, one fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).
