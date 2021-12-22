Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) and Indianapolis Colts (8-6) will clash in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in seven of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 42.9% of Indianapolis' games (6/14) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 49.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 5.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.4, 1.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 49.5.
  • The 47.0 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Arizona has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
  • Arizona has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cardinals average 5.6 more points per game (27.0) than the Colts surrender (21.4).
  • Arizona is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.4 points.
  • The Cardinals average 376.4 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 343.7 the Colts give up per contest.
  • When Arizona amasses over 343.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 17 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Colts.
  • Indianapolis has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Colts are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.
  • Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (eight times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Colts rack up 28.4 points per game, 8.1 more than the Cardinals surrender (20.3).
  • When Indianapolis scores more than 20.3 points, it is 9-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
  • The Colts average 38.6 more yards per game (361.4) than the Cardinals allow (322.8).
  • In games that Indianapolis churns out more than 322.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • This season the Colts have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.
  • At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-4).
  • In three of six home games this year, Arizona has hit the over.
  • This season, Cardinals home games average 48.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
  • This year in away games, Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • Away from home, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • In six away games this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.
  • Colts away games this season average 45.6 total points, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

