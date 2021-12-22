The Arizona Cardinals (10-4) and Indianapolis Colts (8-6) will clash in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in seven of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Indianapolis' games (6/14) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 5.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.4, 1.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 49.5.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.

Arizona has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 14 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinals average 5.6 more points per game (27.0) than the Colts surrender (21.4).

Arizona is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.4 points.

The Cardinals average 376.4 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 343.7 the Colts give up per contest.

When Arizona amasses over 343.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, 17 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 14 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Colts are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.

Indianapolis has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (eight times over 14 games with a set point total).

The Colts rack up 28.4 points per game, 8.1 more than the Cardinals surrender (20.3).

When Indianapolis scores more than 20.3 points, it is 9-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Colts average 38.6 more yards per game (361.4) than the Cardinals allow (322.8).

In games that Indianapolis churns out more than 322.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This season the Colts have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.

At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-4).

In three of six home games this year, Arizona has hit the over.

This season, Cardinals home games average 48.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

This year in away games, Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Away from home, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 1-point underdogs or more.

In six away games this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.

Colts away games this season average 45.6 total points, 3.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

