The Armed Forces Bowl will see the Army Black Knights battle the Missouri Tigers.

Odds for Army vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Army and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of 12 games this season.

Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.3, is 8.8 points greater than Wednesday's over/under.

The 57 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.5 more than the 54.5 total in this contest.

Black Knights games have an average total of 48.2 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

The 54.5-point total for this game is 6.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Black Knights have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Army's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Black Knights score just 1.1 fewer points per game (33.6) than the Tigers allow (34.7).

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 34.7 points.

The Black Knights collect 64.0 fewer yards per game (381.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (445.3).

When Army piles up more than 445.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Tigers have forced (16).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Missouri is 3-9-0 this season.

This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Missouri's games this season have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This season the Tigers score 7.4 more points per game (29.7) than the Black Knights surrender (22.3).

When Missouri records more than 22.3 points, it is 2-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Tigers collect 412.1 yards per game, 91.8 more yards than the 320.3 the Black Knights allow.

Missouri is 1-8 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team totals more than 320.3 yards.

The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have 15 takeaways .

