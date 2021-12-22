Publish date:
Army vs. Missouri Armed Forces Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Army vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Army and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of 12 games this season.
- Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.3, is 8.8 points greater than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 57 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.5 more than the 54.5 total in this contest.
- Black Knights games have an average total of 48.2 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 54.5-point total for this game is 6.9 points below the 61.4 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Black Knights have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Army's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- The Black Knights score just 1.1 fewer points per game (33.6) than the Tigers allow (34.7).
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 34.7 points.
- The Black Knights collect 64.0 fewer yards per game (381.3) than the Tigers allow per outing (445.3).
- When Army piles up more than 445.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Tigers have forced (16).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Army at SISportsbook.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Missouri is 3-9-0 this season.
- This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Missouri's games this season have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- This season the Tigers score 7.4 more points per game (29.7) than the Black Knights surrender (22.3).
- When Missouri records more than 22.3 points, it is 2-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Tigers collect 412.1 yards per game, 91.8 more yards than the 320.3 the Black Knights allow.
- Missouri is 1-8 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team totals more than 320.3 yards.
- The Tigers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have 15 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Missouri
33.6
Avg. Points Scored
29.7
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
34.7
381.3
Avg. Total Yards
412.1
320.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.3
8
Giveaways
12
15
Takeaways
16