Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) versus the Detroit Lions (2-11-1) in NFL Week 16 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Falcons vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in nine of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Detroit's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.
  • The two teams combine to average 35.8 points per game, 7.2 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 10.5 points under the 53.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43-point total for this game is 3.0 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Lions games this season.
  • In Atlanta's 14 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Atlanta's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons average 7.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Lions allow (26.1).
  • Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.1 points.
  • The Falcons collect 67.1 fewer yards per game (313.4), than the Lions allow per outing (380.5).
  • In games that Atlanta piles up over 380.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Lions have forced (15).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Lions.
  • Detroit has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • The Lions are 8-2 ATS when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this year.
  • Detroit has eclipsed the over/under in 35.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Lions average 10.0 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons allow (27.4).
  • When Detroit puts up more than 27.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Lions collect 53.7 fewer yards per game (313.2) than the Falcons allow (366.9).
  • In games that Detroit amasses over 366.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-5 overall, at home this season.
  • In six home games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.
  • Falcons home games this season average 47.6 total points, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
  • Away from home, Detroit is 4-3 against the spread, and 0-6-1 overall.
  • In seven away games this season, Detroit has gone over the total twice.
  • Lions away games this season average 45.1 total points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.