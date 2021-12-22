It'll be the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) versus the Detroit Lions (2-11-1) in NFL Week 16 action.

Odds for Falcons vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in nine of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Detroit's games (7/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.

The two teams combine to average 35.8 points per game, 7.2 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 10.5 points under the 53.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43-point total for this game is 3.0 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Falcons stats and trends

In Atlanta's 14 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Atlanta's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Falcons average 7.7 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Lions allow (26.1).

Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.1 points.

The Falcons collect 67.1 fewer yards per game (313.4), than the Lions allow per outing (380.5).

In games that Atlanta piles up over 380.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 21 times this season, six more turnovers than the Lions have forced (15).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has nine wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

The Lions are 8-2 ATS when underdogs by 5.5 points or more this year.

Detroit has eclipsed the over/under in 35.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 14 games with a set point total).

This year the Lions average 10.0 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Falcons allow (27.4).

When Detroit puts up more than 27.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Lions collect 53.7 fewer yards per game (313.2) than the Falcons allow (366.9).

In games that Detroit amasses over 366.9 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-5 overall, at home this season.

In six home games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.

Falcons home games this season average 47.6 total points, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Away from home, Detroit is 4-3 against the spread, and 0-6-1 overall.

In seven away games this season, Detroit has gone over the total twice.

Lions away games this season average 45.1 total points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (43).

