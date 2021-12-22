Publish date:
Auburn vs. Houston Birmingham Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 61.5% of Houston's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 51.5.
- Tuesday's over/under is 15.4 points lower than the two team's combined 66.9 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 8.3 points greater than the 43.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.0, 2.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.
- Auburn has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers average 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars allow (21.0).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.
- The Tigers rack up 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars allow per contest (298.8).
- When Auburn amasses more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, 10 fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).
Houston Stats and Trends
- In Houston's 13 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).
- The Cougars average 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers give up (22.2).
- Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.
- The Cougars collect 44.4 more yards per game (415.1) than the Tigers allow per contest (370.7).
- When Houston piles up more than 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Houston
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.3
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
405.4
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
370.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.8
12
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
22