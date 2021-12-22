The Birmingham Bowl will see the Auburn Tigers battle the Houston Cougars.

Odds for Auburn vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 61.5% of Houston's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 51.5.

Tuesday's over/under is 15.4 points lower than the two team's combined 66.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 8.3 points greater than the 43.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.0, 2.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 55.2 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Auburn has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers average 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars allow (21.0).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.

The Tigers rack up 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars allow per contest (298.8).

When Auburn amasses more than 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, 10 fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).

Houston Stats and Trends

In Houston's 13 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Houston's games this year have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).

The Cougars average 15.1 more points per game (37.3) than the Tigers give up (22.2).

Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.

The Cougars collect 44.4 more yards per game (415.1) than the Tigers allow per contest (370.7).

When Houston piles up more than 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (10).

Season Stats