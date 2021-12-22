The Sugar Bowl will see the Baylor Bears battle the Ole Miss Rebels.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Baylor vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in six of 13 games this season.

Ole Miss' games have gone over 55 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 13.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.8 points more than the 44.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bears games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 70.4 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 15.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this year.

The Bears have been favored by 1 point or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those matchups.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Bears score 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels surrender (25).

When Baylor puts up more than 25 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up per contest (428.8).

Baylor is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 428.8 yards.

This year, the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ole Miss is 7-4-0 this year.

This year, the Rebels have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Ole Miss' games this season have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Rebels put up 35.9 points per game, 16.7 more than the Bears allow (19.2).

When Ole Miss scores more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rebels collect 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow (348.5).

Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team amasses over 348.5 yards.

This year the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats