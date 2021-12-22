Publish date:
Baylor vs. Ole Miss Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Baylor vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in six of 13 games this season.
- Ole Miss' games have gone over 55 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 13.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 10.8 points more than the 44.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Bears games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 70.4 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 15.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this year.
- The Bears have been favored by 1 point or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those matchups.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- The Bears score 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels surrender (25).
- When Baylor puts up more than 25 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up per contest (428.8).
- Baylor is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 428.8 yards.
- This year, the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ole Miss is 7-4-0 this year.
- This year, the Rebels have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Ole Miss' games this season have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- The Rebels put up 35.9 points per game, 16.7 more than the Bears allow (19.2).
- When Ole Miss scores more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Rebels collect 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow (348.5).
- Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team amasses over 348.5 yards.
- This year the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Ole Miss
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.9
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
506.7
348.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
428.8
14
Giveaways
9
24
Takeaways
20