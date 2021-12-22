The Boise State Broncos will meet the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Arizona Bowl.

Odds for Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Boise State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points in three of 12 games this season.

Central Michigan's games have gone over 55.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.2, is 6.7 points more than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.2 points per game, 10.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 56.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is four points below the 59.5 points per game average total in Chippewas games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as favorites by an 8-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 12 opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Broncos score three more points per game (29.2) than the Chippewas allow (26.2).

Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.2 points.

The Broncos collect just 11.3 fewer yards per game (381) than the Chippewas allow per matchup (392.3).

In games that Boise State picks up over 392.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Chippewas' takeaways (14).

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 8 points or more (in three chances).

Central Michigan has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this season (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Chippewas put up 14 more points per game (33) than the Broncos allow (19).

Central Michigan is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19 points.

The Chippewas rack up 86.4 more yards per game (451.9) than the Broncos allow per outing (365.5).

When Central Michigan piles up over 365.5 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over 11 times, 12 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats