The Boston College Eagles will play the East Carolina Pirates in the Military Bowl.

Odds for Boston College vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Boston College and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 11 games this season.

East Carolina's games have gone over 51.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.4, is 2.9 points above Monday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 57.4 PPG average total in Pirates games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Boston College's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Eagles put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Pirates surrender (26.3).

Boston College is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 26.3 points.

The Eagles rack up 46.1 fewer yards per game (348.6), than the Pirates allow per matchup (394.7).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 394.7 yards.

The Eagles have 17 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 22 takeaways .

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Pirates have been underdogs by 3 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

East Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Pirates average 29.7 points per game, 7.5 more than the Eagles surrender (22.2).

East Carolina is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.

The Pirates collect 89.5 more yards per game (433.3) than the Eagles allow (343.8).

East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team churns out over 343.8 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (17) this season.

