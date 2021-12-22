Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (8-6) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 16 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6).

Odds for Bengals vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 44.5 points 11 of 14 times.
  • Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 50.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 44.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.4 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.6, 2.1 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 47.2 points, 2.7 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Cincinnati is 7-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Bengals have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals score 26.4 points per game, 3.9 more than the Ravens allow per matchup (22.5).
  • When Cincinnati puts up more than 22.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Bengals average just 0.2 fewer yards per game (350.9), than the Ravens allow per contest (351.1).
  • In games that Cincinnati piles up over 351.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (11).
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Ravens.
  • In Baltimore's 14 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Ravens have an against-the-spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Baltimore has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Ravens rack up just 2.3 more points per game (23.9) than the Bengals allow (21.6).
  • Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.
  • The Ravens average 39.9 more yards per game (385.6) than the Bengals give up (345.7).
  • When Baltimore amasses more than 345.7 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 20 times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • In seven home games this year, Cincinnati has hit the over four times.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.8 points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • This year on the road, Baltimore is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-4) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • This season, in seven road games, Baltimore has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 45.6 points, 1.1 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

