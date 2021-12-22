The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 16 battle against the Washington Football Team (6-8).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47.5 points in six of 14 games this season.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in six of 14 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.5 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.9, 3.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5 over/under in this game is 1.2 points higher than the 46.3 average total in Football Team games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has 11 wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

This season, the Cowboys won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys score 28.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the Football Team surrender per contest (25.1).

When Dallas puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Cowboys average 38.7 more yards per game (403.3) than the Football Team give up per matchup (364.6).

Dallas is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team piles up over 364.6 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (16).

Washington stats and trends

Washington is 5-9-0 against the spread this season.

Washington's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Football Team score 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Cowboys give up.

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.

The Football Team average 27.8 fewer yards per game (329.1) than the Cowboys allow per contest (356.9).

In games that Washington picks up more than 356.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Football Team have 21 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

Dallas is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.

Dallas has hit the over in four of six home games this season.

The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Away from home, Washington is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

This year, in seven road games, Washington has gone over the total four times.

The average total in Football Team away games this season is 45.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

