December 22, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 16 battle against the Washington Football Team (6-8).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 47.5 points in six of 14 games this season.
  • Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in six of 14 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 1.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.5 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.9, 3.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The 47.5 over/under in this game is 1.2 points higher than the 46.3 average total in Football Team games this season.
  • Dallas has 11 wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • This season, the Cowboys won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys score 28.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the Football Team surrender per contest (25.1).
  • When Dallas puts up more than 25.1 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys average 38.7 more yards per game (403.3) than the Football Team give up per matchup (364.6).
  • Dallas is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team piles up over 364.6 yards.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (16).
  • Washington is 5-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • Washington's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team score 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Cowboys give up.
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.
  • The Football Team average 27.8 fewer yards per game (329.1) than the Cowboys allow per contest (356.9).
  • In games that Washington picks up more than 356.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This season the Football Team have 21 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

  • Dallas is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.
  • Dallas has hit the over in four of six home games this season.
  • The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).
  • Away from home, Washington is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • This year, in seven road games, Washington has gone over the total four times.
  • The average total in Football Team away games this season is 45.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

