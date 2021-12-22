The Gasparilla Bowl will see the Florida Gators play the UCF Knights.

Odds for Florida vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

UCF's games have gone over 55.5 points in eight of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is 8.5 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The Gators and their opponents have scored an average of 59.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Thursday's total.

The 60.9 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

In Florida's 12 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Gators have been favored by 7 points or more nine times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Florida's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Gators rack up 6.6 more points per game (31.8) than the Knights allow (25.2).

When Florida scores more than 25.2 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Gators rack up 101.2 more yards per game (470.1) than the Knights give up per contest (368.9).

When Florida churns out over 368.9 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF is 4-8-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Knights are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

UCF has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Knights rack up 5.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Gators give up (26.6).

UCF is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.6 points.

The Knights rack up 399.7 yards per game, 39.3 more yards than the 360.4 the Gators give up.

When UCF churns out over 360.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats