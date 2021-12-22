Publish date:
Florida vs. UCF Gasparilla Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. UCF
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- UCF's games have gone over 55.5 points in eight of 12 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is 8.5 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The Gators and their opponents have scored an average of 59.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Thursday's total.
- The 60.9 PPG average total in Knights games this season is 5.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- In Florida's 12 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Gators have been favored by 7 points or more nine times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Florida's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Gators rack up 6.6 more points per game (31.8) than the Knights allow (25.2).
- When Florida scores more than 25.2 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Gators rack up 101.2 more yards per game (470.1) than the Knights give up per contest (368.9).
- When Florida churns out over 368.9 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF is 4-8-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Knights are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- UCF has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Knights rack up 5.6 more points per game (32.2) than the Gators give up (26.6).
- UCF is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.6 points.
- The Knights rack up 399.7 yards per game, 39.3 more yards than the 360.4 the Gators give up.
- When UCF churns out over 360.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|UCF
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
32.2
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
25.2
470.1
Avg. Total Yards
399.7
360.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
368.9
21
Giveaways
15
13
Takeaways
20