The Orange Bowl will see the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) take on the Michigan Wolverines (12-1) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in eight of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 61.5% of Michigan's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 45.

The two teams combine to score 77.1 points per game, 32.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 25.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.4 fewer than the 45 over/under in this contest.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 51.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 7.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 8-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those matchups.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Bulldogs rack up 39.4 points per game, 23.3 more than the Wolverines surrender per matchup (16.1).

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16.1 points.

The Bulldogs collect 126.3 more yards per game (442.5) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (316.2).

In games that Georgia amasses over 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Wolverines have forced 16.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is 11-2-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

This season the Wolverines score 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs allow (9.5).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team puts up more than 9.5 points.

The Wolverines collect 451.9 yards per game, 197.1 more yards than the 254.8 the Bulldogs give up.

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team totals more than 254.8 yards.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats