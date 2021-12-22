Publish date:
Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in eight of 13 games this season.
- So far this season, 61.5% of Michigan's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 45.
- The two teams combine to score 77.1 points per game, 32.1 more than the total in this contest.
- The 25.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 19.4 fewer than the 45 over/under in this contest.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 51.2 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 7.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 8-5-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those matchups.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 39.4 points per game, 23.3 more than the Wolverines surrender per matchup (16.1).
- Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16.1 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 126.3 more yards per game (442.5) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (316.2).
- In games that Georgia amasses over 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Wolverines have forced 16.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan is 11-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- This season the Wolverines score 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs allow (9.5).
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team puts up more than 9.5 points.
- The Wolverines collect 451.9 yards per game, 197.1 more yards than the 254.8 the Bulldogs give up.
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team totals more than 254.8 yards.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Michigan
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
9.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
451.9
254.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
16
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
16