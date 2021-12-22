The Georgia State Panthers will play the Ball State Cardinals in the Camellia Bowl.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Ball State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 63.6% of Ball State's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 51.

Saturday's over/under is 0.3 points higher than the combined 50.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.2 points per game, 3.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 56.4 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 56.0 points, 5.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Panthers have been favored by 6 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Panthers score just 0.2 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Cardinals allow (26.5).

Georgia State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.5 points.

The Panthers rack up 32.5 fewer yards per game (383.2), than the Cardinals allow per contest (415.7).

In games that Georgia State amasses more than 415.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 19 takeaways .

Ball State Stats and Trends

In Ball State's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinals have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Ball State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Cardinals score 3.3 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Panthers give up (27.7).

When Ball State scores more than 27.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cardinals average 69.9 fewer yards per game (335.9) than the Panthers allow per contest (405.8).

Ball State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 405.8 yards.

This year the Cardinals have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (19).

Season Stats