December 22, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Green Bay Packers (11-3) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 16 clash against the Cleveland Browns (7-7).

Odds for Packers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay's games this season have gone over 44 points nine of 14 times.
  • Cleveland's games have gone over 44 points in seven of 14 chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 46.5 points per game average.
  • The 43.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Packers games this season is 47.7, 3.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 44.
  • In 2021, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Green Bay's 14 games this season, it has 11 wins against the spread.
  • The Packers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • This year, the Packers put up 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns allow (21.8).
  • Green Bay is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team records more than 21.8 points.
  • The Packers average 38.7 more yards per game (360.4) than the Browns allow per outing (321.7).
  • In games that Green Bay piles up more than 321.7 yards, the team is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.
  • Cleveland has six wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over the point total seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Browns average just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Packers surrender (21.6).
  • Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.6 points.
  • The Browns collect only 15.3 more yards per game (341.1) than the Packers give up (325.8).
  • When Cleveland amasses more than 325.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, eight fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 6-0 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Packers are 3-0 ATS as 7-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in six home games, Green Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Packers home games this season is 47.1 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).
  • On the road, Cleveland is 2-4 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • In four of six away games this year, Cleveland has hit the over.
  • Browns away games this season average 48.8 total points, 4.8 more than this outing's over/under (44).

