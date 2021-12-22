The Green Bay Packers (11-3) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 16 clash against the Cleveland Browns (7-7).

Odds for Packers vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Green Bay's games this season have gone over 44 points nine of 14 times.

Cleveland's games have gone over 44 points in seven of 14 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 46.5 points per game average.

The 43.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Packers games this season is 47.7, 3.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 44.

In 2021, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's 14 games this season, it has 11 wins against the spread.

The Packers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Packers put up 3.8 more points per game (25.6) than the Browns allow (21.8).

Green Bay is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team records more than 21.8 points.

The Packers average 38.7 more yards per game (360.4) than the Browns allow per outing (321.7).

In games that Green Bay piles up more than 321.7 yards, the team is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has six wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

Cleveland's games this season have gone over the point total seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

This season the Browns average just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Packers surrender (21.6).

Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.6 points.

The Browns collect only 15.3 more yards per game (341.1) than the Packers give up (325.8).

When Cleveland amasses more than 325.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over 14 times, eight fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (22).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 6-0 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Packers are 3-0 ATS as 7-point favorites or more.

This year, in six home games, Green Bay has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Packers home games this season is 47.1 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (44).

On the road, Cleveland is 2-4 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

In four of six away games this year, Cleveland has hit the over.

Browns away games this season average 48.8 total points, 4.8 more than this outing's over/under (44).

