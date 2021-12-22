The Cheez-It Bowl will feature a matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 90.9% of Iowa State's games this season (10/11), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's over/under of 44.

The two teams combine to average 59.6 points per game, 15.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.4 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 9.1 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Cyclones games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has four wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more 11 times and are 4-7 ATS in those contests.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Tigers average 26.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Cyclones surrender per matchup (20.6).

Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers rack up 53 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones give up per contest (309.8).

In games that Clemson churns out more than 309.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Cyclones' takeaways (14).

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Cyclones have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Iowa State's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Cyclones put up 32.8 points per game, 17.8 more than the Tigers surrender (15).

When Iowa State records more than 15 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Cyclones collect 437.4 yards per game, 128.1 more yards than the 309.3 the Tigers allow.

When Iowa State totals over 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

This year the Cyclones have 13 turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (18).

Season Stats