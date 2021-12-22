Publish date:
Clemson vs. Iowa State Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- In 90.9% of Iowa State's games this season (10/11), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's over/under of 44.
- The two teams combine to average 59.6 points per game, 15.6 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 8.4 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- The 44-point over/under for this game is 9.1 points below the 53.1 points per game average total in Cyclones games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has four wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more 11 times and are 4-7 ATS in those contests.
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Tigers average 26.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Cyclones surrender per matchup (20.6).
- Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.6 points.
- The Tigers rack up 53 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones give up per contest (309.8).
- In games that Clemson churns out more than 309.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Cyclones' takeaways (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Cyclones have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 1 point or more.
- Iowa State's games this season have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Cyclones put up 32.8 points per game, 17.8 more than the Tigers surrender (15).
- When Iowa State records more than 15 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Cyclones collect 437.4 yards per game, 128.1 more yards than the 309.3 the Tigers allow.
- When Iowa State totals over 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- This year the Cyclones have 13 turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (18).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Iowa State
26.8
Avg. Points Scored
32.8
15
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
362.8
Avg. Total Yards
437.4
309.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
309.8
18
Giveaways
13
18
Takeaways
14