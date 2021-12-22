The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) will aim to extend their seven-game winning run in a Week 16 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in five of 14 games this season.

Sunday's total is 3.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 0.5 points fewer than the 45 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.0, 8.5 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 44.5 total in this game is 0.9 points higher than the 43.6 average total in Steelers games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 7-7-0 this season.

The Chiefs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8 points or more (in three chances).

Kansas City has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 14 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs put up 3.6 more points per game (27.5) than the Steelers allow (23.9).

Kansas City is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 23.9 points.

The Chiefs collect 29.7 more yards per game (397.2) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).

When Kansas City piles up more than 367.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in 14 games this year.

Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over on six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).

The Steelers rack up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Chiefs give up.

When Pittsburgh scores more than 21.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Steelers average 48.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Chiefs allow (366.4).

When Pittsburgh amasses more than 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.

This year the Steelers have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

Kansas City is 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home.

At home, as 8-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1).

This year, in eight games at home, Kansas City has hit the over three times.

This season, Chiefs home games average 52.1 points, 7.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

This year on the road, Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This season, in three of six away games Pittsburgh has hit the over.

This season, Steelers away games average 45.4 points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

