December 22, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) will aim to extend their seven-game winning run in a Week 16 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in five of 14 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 3.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.3 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.5 points fewer than the 45 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.0, 8.5 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The 44.5 total in this game is 0.9 points higher than the 43.6 average total in Steelers games this season.
  • Against the spread, Kansas City is 7-7-0 this season.
  • The Chiefs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8 points or more (in three chances).
  • Kansas City has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs put up 3.6 more points per game (27.5) than the Steelers allow (23.9).
  • Kansas City is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 23.9 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 29.7 more yards per game (397.2) than the Steelers allow per outing (367.5).
  • When Kansas City piles up more than 367.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (17) this season.
  • Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in 14 games this year.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over on six of 14 set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Steelers rack up 20.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Chiefs give up.
  • When Pittsburgh scores more than 21.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Steelers average 48.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Chiefs allow (366.4).
  • When Pittsburgh amasses more than 366.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.
  • This year the Steelers have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City is 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 8-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • This year, in eight games at home, Kansas City has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Chiefs home games average 52.1 points, 7.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • This year on the road, Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • This season, in three of six away games Pittsburgh has hit the over.
  • This season, Steelers away games average 45.4 points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

