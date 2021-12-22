The Texas Bowl will see the Kansas State Wildcats battle the LSU Tigers.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

In 63.6% of LSU's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 47.

The two teams combine to score 53.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53, six points more than Tuesday's over/under of 47.

The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 13.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Wildcats average 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per matchup the Tigers give up.

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats average 355.3 yards per game, only 16.9 fewer than the 372.2 the Tigers allow per matchup.

Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 372.2 yards.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).

LSU Stats and Trends

In LSU's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Tigers have an ATS record of 3-1-1 in their five games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

LSU's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Tigers rack up six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).

When LSU records more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers rack up 373.7 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 348 the Wildcats allow.

When LSU amasses over 348 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).

Season Stats