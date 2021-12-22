Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
- In 63.6% of LSU's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's total of 47.
- The two teams combine to score 53.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the total in this contest.
- The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53, six points more than Tuesday's over/under of 47.
- The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 13.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Wildcats average 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per matchup the Tigers give up.
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats average 355.3 yards per game, only 16.9 fewer than the 372.2 the Tigers allow per matchup.
- Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 372.2 yards.
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
LSU Stats and Trends
- In LSU's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Tigers have an ATS record of 3-1-1 in their five games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- LSU's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Tigers rack up six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).
- When LSU records more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers rack up 373.7 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 348 the Wildcats allow.
- When LSU amasses over 348 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This season the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13