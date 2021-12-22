Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games this season.
- Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 57.2 points per game average.
- The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.
- Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 43 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is one point fewer than this game's over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- Kentucky has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wildcats put up 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (19.2).
- When Kentucky scores more than 19.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Wildcats average 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (326.9).
- When Kentucky picks up more than 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa is 7-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Iowa has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times over 13 games with a set point total).
- The Hawkeyes rack up 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Wildcats surrender.
- When Iowa scores more than 22.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats give up (337.1).
- Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 337.1 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29