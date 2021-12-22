The Kentucky Wildcats will battle the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games this season.

Iowa's games have gone over 44 points in six of 13 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 57.2 points per game average.

The 41.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.7 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 43 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is one point fewer than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Kentucky has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Wildcats put up 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (19.2).

When Kentucky scores more than 19.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Wildcats average 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (326.9).

When Kentucky picks up more than 326.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa is 7-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Iowa has hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities this season (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Hawkeyes rack up 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.1 the Wildcats surrender.

When Iowa scores more than 22.1 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (297.5) than the Wildcats give up (337.1).

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up over 337.1 yards.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.

