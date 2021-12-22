The Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) and Denver Broncos (7-7) will battle in a Week 16 NFL clash of AFC West rivals.

Odds for Raiders vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 10 of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 35.7% of Denver's games (5/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

Sunday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 41.8 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.1 points per game, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.0, 6.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 2.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 5-9-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Raiders have just one ATS win in six games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).

The Raiders average 21.4 points per game, 4.0 more than the Broncos give up per outing (17.4).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.4 points.

The Raiders average 49.9 more yards per game (369.3) than the Broncos allow per matchup (319.4).

When Las Vegas picks up over 319.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (16).

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 14 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).

Denver has hit the over in 21.4% of its opportunities this year (three times in 14 games with a set point total).

This year the Broncos score 6.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders give up (26.7).

Denver is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.

The Broncos average 341.2 yards per game, only 6.8 fewer than the 348.0 the Raiders allow.

When Denver totals more than 348.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-4 overall there, this year.

At home, as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-3).

In seven games at home this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.

Raiders home games this season average 48.8 total points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

This season in away games, Denver is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Away from home, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in six away games, Denver has hit the over once.

The average point total in Broncos away games this season is 44.0 points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

