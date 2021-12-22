Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) and Denver Broncos (7-7) will battle in a Week 16 NFL clash of AFC West rivals.

Odds for Raiders vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 10 of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 35.7% of Denver's games (5/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 41.8 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.1 points per game, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Raiders games this season is 48.0, 6.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The 44.1 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 2.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Las Vegas is 5-9-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Raiders have just one ATS win in six games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 14 opportunities (50%).
  • The Raiders average 21.4 points per game, 4.0 more than the Broncos give up per outing (17.4).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.4 points.
  • The Raiders average 49.9 more yards per game (369.3) than the Broncos allow per matchup (319.4).
  • When Las Vegas picks up over 319.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (16).
  • In Denver's 14 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Denver has hit the over in 21.4% of its opportunities this year (three times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Broncos score 6.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders give up (26.7).
  • Denver is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.
  • The Broncos average 341.2 yards per game, only 6.8 fewer than the 348.0 the Raiders allow.
  • When Denver totals more than 348.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This year the Broncos have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-4 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-3).
  • In seven games at home this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.
  • Raiders home games this season average 48.8 total points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
  • This season in away games, Denver is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • Away from home, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 1.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in six away games, Denver has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Broncos away games this season is 44.0 points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

