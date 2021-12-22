The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) and Houston Texans (3-11) will face each other in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in nine of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Houston's games (6/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.

Sunday's over/under is 3.6 points higher than the combined 41.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 53 points per game, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Chargers rack up just 0.5 more points per game (27.1) than the Texans give up (26.6).

When Los Angeles records more than 26.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Chargers average only 9.9 more yards per game (388.3) than the Texans give up per contest (378.4).

When Los Angeles totals more than 378.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Chargers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has six wins against the spread in 14 games this season.

The Texans are 3-5 ATS when underdogs by 9.5 points or more this season.

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Texans average 11.6 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Chargers give up (26.4).

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.4 points.

The Texans collect 93.1 fewer yards per game (265.5) than the Chargers allow (358.6).

Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 358.6 yards.

This season the Texans have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Chargers' takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-4 against the spread, and 1-6 overall, at home.

Houston has hit the over in four of seven home games this year.

Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, away from home.

Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in six road games this season.

The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 49.6 points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

