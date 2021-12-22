Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) and Houston Texans (3-11) will face each other in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in nine of 14 games this season.
  • So far this season, 42.9% of Houston's games (6/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 3.6 points higher than the combined 41.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53 points per game, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Chargers rack up just 0.5 more points per game (27.1) than the Texans give up (26.6).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 26.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Chargers average only 9.9 more yards per game (388.3) than the Texans give up per contest (378.4).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 378.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.
  • Houston has six wins against the spread in 14 games this season.
  • The Texans are 3-5 ATS when underdogs by 9.5 points or more this season.
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Texans average 11.6 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Chargers give up (26.4).
  • Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.4 points.
  • The Texans collect 93.1 fewer yards per game (265.5) than the Chargers allow (358.6).
  • Houston is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 358.6 yards.
  • This season the Texans have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Chargers' takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 3-4 against the spread, and 1-6 overall, at home.
  • Houston has hit the over in four of seven home games this year.
  • Texans home games this season average 43.6 total points, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, away from home.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in six road games this season.
  • The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 49.6 points, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

